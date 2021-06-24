Cancel
'He's so handsome!' Fans go wild over 'young and hot' Mel Gibson as interview with the actor in the 80s resurfaces

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Fans have been left stunned after a rare video of Mel Gibson being interviewed in the early days of his acting career resurfaced on TikTok.

In the footage, Mel discussed his family life and children following the release of his 1987 American action film Lethal Weapon.

'He was gorgeous. Truly one of the most handsome men on earth at that time easily,' one person commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khHgH_0adczO3x00
'He's so handsome!' Fans have gone wild over 'young and hot' Mel Gibson as an interview with the actor in the 80s resurfaced

'OMG!! That voice. Such a hot Aussie,' another person wrote. 'OMG soo gorgeous,' a third agreed.

'Best looking man ever. Those eyes,' one person commented, adding love heart eye emojis.

Another person said: 'He was super stunning when he was younger.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XoQF3_0adczO3x00
Rise to fame: In the footage, Mel discussed his family life and children following the release of his 1987 American action film Lethal Weapon. Pictured Mel in 2019 

Mel was born in New York but moved to Australia at the age of just 12, and he later studied at the prestigious National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA).

In 1985, his acting career took off following the release of the Mad Max films.

He has ten children in total from three relationships including Hannah Gibson, 41, Christian Gibson & Edward Gibson, 38, William Gibson, 36, Louis Gibson, 33, Milo Gibson, 31, Thomas Gibson, 22, Lucia Gibson, 11, and Lars Gibson, four.

Over the years, some of the What Women Want actor's worst decisions have been very publicly documented in the media.

In 2006, Mel's infamous anti-semetic tirade made headlines when he was arrested for driving under the influence following a night of drinking at Moonshadows in Malibu.

Later, in 2010, Gibson was accused of domestic violence by his then-partner Oksana Grigorieva and he subsequently pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCMCE_0adczO3x00
Acting career: Mel (pictured on 13 June 2021) was born in New York but moved to Australia at the age of just 12, and he studied at the prestigious National Institute of Dramatic Art
