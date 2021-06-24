Cancel
Movies

Scarlett Johansson signs-on to star and produce upcoming film Tower Of Terror... which is based on the Disney theme park ride

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Scarlett Johansson is expanding her working relationship with Disney.

Just two weeks before the widespread release of the Disney and Marvel superhero film Black Widow, the leading lady has now signed-on to star and produce the film Tower Of Terror, according to Collider.

On the Heels of Pirates Of The Caribbean and the upcoming Jungle Cruise, Disney hopes to strike gold again with another movie based on a popular theme park ride at the so-called Happiest Place on Earth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYWaA_0adczMIV00
On board: Scarlett Johansson, 36, has signed-on to star and produce the upcoming film, Tower Of Terror, via her company These Pictures

Toy Story 4 director and Inside Out writer Josh Cooley is currently working on the script; and so far there's been no word on the details of the plot.

Johansson will produce via her company These Pictures alongside Jonathan Lia.

At this point no director has been formally attached to the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPumP_0adczMIV00
The real deal: The film will be based on the Disney theme park ride, Tower of Terror, otherwise known as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, which includes an accelerated tower drop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSpx5_0adczMIV00
Superhero skills: The announcement of her new gig on Tower Of Terror comes as the two-time Oscar-nominated actress reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the superhero film Black Widow

The actual Tower of Terror amusement ride, otherwise known as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, includes an accelerated tower drop that culminates with a terrifying elevator free-fall.

It's based on Rod Serling's anthology legendary television series, The Twilight Zone, and takes place in the fictional Hollywood Tower Hotel in Hollywood, California.

The fictional backstory places riders in a seemingly ordinary hotel elevator, where people have mysteriously disappeared while under the influence of some supernatural element many years previously.

Tower of Terror was previously made into a 1997 TV movie that starred Steve Guttenberg as a reporter investigating the case of a 1930s hotel where people mysteriously disappeared.

A 15-year-old Kirsten Dunst played his niece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoumD_0adczMIV00
The original: Tower of Terror was previously made into a 1997 TV movie that starred Steve Guttenberg and a 15-year-old Kirsten Dunst: the leading actors are pictured in a 1997 promo 

The original film, which had no connection to any incarnation of The Twilight Zone, was partly filmed at the actual amusement attraction in Orlando, while the rest was shot on a stage in Hollywood, California.

Disney's past success with Pirates of the Caribbean, resulted in five films, starring Johnny Depp, that grossed more than $4.5 billion combined.

Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, opens July 30.

Black Widow, with Scarlett Johansson in the leading role, also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

It is slated to premiere in the U.S. on July 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnuEQ_0adczMIV00
Coming! Black Widow, which also stars Florence Pugh, premieres July 9 in the U.S.
