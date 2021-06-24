'We're back!' Nick Giannopoulos announces Wog Boy 3 is coming 'sometime in 2022' - as the comedy sequel begins shooting in Melbourne

Wog Boy 3 is back and currently in production in Melbourne.

The movie's creator and star Nick Giannopoulos shared an image from the film on Wednesday, as well as revealing the anticipated release date for the comedy.

'In cinemas sometime in 2022,' the 57-year-old captioned the post.

They're back! Wog Boy 3 is currently in production in Melbourne. Star Nick Giannopoulos [R] and co-star Vince Colosimo [L] pictured in a Wednesday Instagram post

The accompanying image showed Nick and co-star Vince Colosimo sitting on the hood of a muscle car.

The vehicle's vanity plate read, 'WOGBOYS'.

The rest of the post's caption read, 'We’re back! WOG BOY 3 is currently filming in Melbourne.'

Popular: The original Wog Boy [pictured] was released in 2000 and went on to become the 20th highest grossing Australian film of all time

Meanwhile, in an interview with the Herald Sun on Thursday, Nick revealed that his father's death motivated him to get the movie made.

Leonidas Giannopoulos passed away in January this year, while son Nick was still writing the script.

'I read him parts of it and he was laughing and loving it and he said keep going,' the filmmaker revealed.

'They’re memories I’ll treasure for the rest of my life.'

Sequel: Wog Boy 2: Kings of Mykonos was released in 2010. Nick and Vince seen here on set in 2009

The original Wog Boy was released in 2000 and went on to become the 20th highest grossing Australian film of all time.

Wog Boy 2: Kings of Mykonos was released in 2010.

Nick claimed in 2019 that he trademarked the word 'wog' and 'wogboy' in order to prevent other comedians appropriating it.

'My trademarks are wogs or wogboys... My lawyers have been hired by me to protect my trademark,' he told the Herald Sun at the time.