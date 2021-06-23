Campbell Square becomes first ‘existing’ building in Kapolei to achieve LEED Gold certification
Campbell Square is a newly certified LEED Gold office building, becoming the first “existing” building in the City of Kapolei to achieve the prestigious recognition. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and is an international symbol of excellence in sustainability.thevoiceofkapolei.com