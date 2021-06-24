Cancel
San Diego County, CA

MOUNTAIN LION REHABBED IN RAMONA RETURNS TO WILD IN ORANGE COUNTY

eastcountymagazine.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 23, 2021 (Ramona) -- One of the mountain lions who spent 4 months at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center under the care of the organization’s Project Wildlife team, was released back into the wild late Monday, June 21. The 6-month-old cub and her sister came to San Diego Humane Society after their mother had been hit by a car, leaving them orphaned near the Tijeras Creek Golf Course in Orange County. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) determined the cubs could not fend for themselves in Rancho Santa Margarita and requested assistance from SDHS. The first cub arrived at the Ramona Wildlife Center on Feb. 11, 2021 and the second was transferred from Serrano Animal and Bird Hospital after surgery on May 1, 2021.

www.eastcountymagazine.org
