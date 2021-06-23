Cancel
This Ammo Shortage Is Getting Old With No End In Sight

By Joe Danger
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes it's been going on for a year now, but it's still a hot topic with firearm enthusiasts. Ammunition is insanely hard to find, and when you do find it, the prices are high. Once in a while I've see the flash sales of bulk .223 or 5.56 but that goes fast. Plus, if you don't shoot those on the regular, it's not much good for you. The shortage of ammo has been blamed on political things, the pandemic, and supply shortages. It's probably a combination of things because while I don't reload ammo, my buddies that do said it's been tough to even get good powder.

