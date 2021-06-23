This Ammo Shortage Is Getting Old With No End In Sight

If you are looking for a new video game for Nintendo Switch to take you on vacation, then you could opt for one of the best titles of 2021, Monster Hunter Rise, which in this period can be purchased at a discounted price from GameStopZing.As part of the rich flyer in July, GameStopZing has cut the price of Monster Hunter Rise by 11 euros, bringing it to the current 49.98 euros, valid both in the points of sale and on the official website with a lot of home delivery or collection in store free. The offer will be available for the entire period of validity of the flyer, which expires on August 4th. Take advantage of it if you are interested, it is one of the best hunting games ever, which in our review of Monster Hunter Rise we awarded with an excellent 9.5. While we are at it, we point out that from GameStopZing there are also bundles with Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite-on offer and it is possible to book Monster Hunter Stories 2 and The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword for 1 euro bringing the used. In addition, to celebrate the launch of Mario Golf Super Rush, GameStopZing has discounted some of the Italian plumber’s games for 49.98 euros: among those included in the promotion (valid until 7 July), there are Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 and Super Mario Maker 2.