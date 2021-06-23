Biogen says it may adjust Aduhelm price if more patients take it than expected

Biogen and partner Eisai reiterated Wednesday that they expect "gradual" uptake of their recently approved Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (aducanumab), underscoring the fact that it has so far only been studied in a specific subset of patients, but that they would consider adjusting the $56,000 annual price if the medication is prescribed to more people than anticipated. The companies also indicated they are working to complete a confirmatory study of the drug sooner than the nine-year timeline agreed with the FDA.