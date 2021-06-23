Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Biogen says it may adjust Aduhelm price if more patients take it than expected

By Maia Anderson
beckershospitalreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiogen may adjust the price of Aduhelm if more people end up taking the drug than it expects, the company said in a June 23 news release. The announcement comes amid an outcry over the cost, which is set at $56,000 per year. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., tweeted June 8: "It's unconscionable to ask seniors and taxpayers to pay $56,00 a year for a drug that has yet to be proven effective."

Ron Wyden
