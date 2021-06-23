Biogen says it may adjust Aduhelm price if more patients take it than expected
Biogen may adjust the price of Aduhelm if more people end up taking the drug than it expects, the company said in a June 23 news release. The announcement comes amid an outcry over the cost, which is set at $56,000 per year. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., tweeted June 8: "It's unconscionable to ask seniors and taxpayers to pay $56,00 a year for a drug that has yet to be proven effective."www.beckershospitalreview.com