Chris Pratt to spend 'a lot of time' with family over the summer

Actor Chris Pratt has been busy with all of his upcoming films like Jurassic World: Dominion and all of his Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances like Guardians of The Galaxy 3 and Thor Love and Thunder as Starlord. But he has managed to squeeze in another major blockbuster release with the new Amazon Studios film with the upcoming sci-fi thriller The Tomorrow War. Pratt sits down to talk with Sway and DB about his upcoming films and having a new baby girl during it all.