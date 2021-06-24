Cancel
Chandler, AZ

Chandler Police arrest man accused of luring undercover detective posing as teen

By FOX 10 Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Chandler Police have arrested a Mesa man who is accused of trying to lure a person he believes to be a 15-year-old girl for sex. According to court documents, 32-year-old Charles Ammon Shumway was arrested at a home near 35th Avenue and Bell Road on June 21. An investigation into Shumway began on June 20, when a detective working undercover and posing as a 15-year-old girl online had a conversation with Shumway.

