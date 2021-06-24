Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Chris Pratt to spend 'a lot of time' with family over the summer

By Celebretainment
thehendersonnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt wants to spend “a lot of family time” with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their daughter over the summer. The ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ star is set to take Katherine, their 10-month-old daughter Lyla, and Chris’ eight-year-old son Jack – whom he has with his ex-wife Anna Faris – to the family’s holiday home in Montecito, California, in the coming weeks, where sources say they’ll be spending plenty of quality time together.

www.thehendersonnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Faris
Person
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Anna Faris’ Most Candid Quotes About Marriage Since Her Split From Chris Pratt

Keeping it honest. Anna Faris has been open about her thoughts on marriage and relationships since her split from Chris Pratt, and she never backs down from the truth. The House Bunny actress and Marvel star separated in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The couple met on the set of the movie Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged the following year, exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony in Bali in July 2009. They welcomed son Jack in August 2012.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Katherine Schwarzenegger Finally Posted Baby's Face On Instagram... It Just Wasn't Her Own

Time definitely flies, as Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have officially been married for two years now. The few couple of years have already been eventful for the two, as a chunk of their married life has been spent in quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, Schwarzenegger considers it a blessing to have spent this time with her hubby. It’s not just the two of them, though, as the couple welcomed a daughter, Lyla Maria, back in August. Fans have been clamoring to get a peak at the baby girl, but Schwarzenegger and Pratt have yet to reveal her little face. Schwarzenegger did, however, recently showed off an adorable baby’s face on Instagram -- it just wasn’t her daughter’s.
CelebritiesPopculture

Chris Pratt Opens up About How Son Jack Gets Along With Baby Sister Lyla

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed daughter Lyla in August 2020, and the actor is also dad to 8-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pratt opened up about the relationship between his two kids, sharing that Jack is a "great" big brother to baby Lyla.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Showing 1 - 2 of 2 articles tagged "Patrick Schwarzenegger" Schwarzenegger will play Todd Peterson, the son of Colin Firth's Michael Peterson, on the HBO Max limited series. Patrick Schwarzenegger joins brother-in-law Chris Pratt on The Terminal List. Arnold Schwarzenegger's eldest son will play a member of Pratt's character's Navy...
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Chris Pratt 'in awe' of 'Love and Thunder' co-star Chris Hemsworth

Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped filming earlier this month, but the promotional tour is just getting started. Chris Pratt, whose Peter Quill/Star-Lord rivals Chris Hemsworth's Thor in Love and Thunder, couldn't speak highly enough about the hammer-wielding god. "Hemsworth is great, he’s so good," Pratt told Yahoo's Kevin Polowy. "People...
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts Sweet Throwback Photo With Parents: “So Much Love”

Katherine Schwarzenegger recently shared a sweet throwback photo with her parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, along with her younger sister Christina. “Childhood pictures speak to me differently after becoming a mama,” she captions the post, noting she is now a mom to her own daughter, Lyla, whom she welcomed into the world last August with husband Chris Pratt.
CelebritiesKXLY

Chris Pratt: I have a dreamy lifestyle

Chris Pratt loves his “dreamy” lifestyle. The 42-year-old actor is loving life with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and he was delighted that the brunette beauty was able to join him in Iceland, where he filmed his new movie ‘The Tomorrow War’. He explained: “It was very nice being able to...
ReligionBelief.Net

The Faith of Chris Pratt

Like it or not, our celebrities have the power to shape our culture. They are the mythological figures of our modern age, powerful and influential. And, like the mythological figures of old, many represent the darker sides of humanity. But not all celebrities tread this darker path. Chris Pratt, action...
Family RelationshipsKXLY

Chris Pratt loves seeing his kids together

Chris Pratt’s son is a “great big brother”. The 41-year-old actor thinks eight-year-old Jack – who he has with ex-wife Anna Faris – has done a “great job” of being kind and considerate towards his and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s 10-month-old daughter Lyla and he loves seeing his children interact together.