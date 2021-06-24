Watch: Packers LT David Bakhtiari chugs beer at Bucks game to keep tradition alive

What's better than top 10 rankings? That's right -- more top 10 rankings! With the dead period of the NFL calendar upon us, now is as good a time as ever to take the temperature of all the key positions throughout the league and we here at CBS Sports have decided to take that challenge head-on. Already my colleagues have provided you with the best of the best at the quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end positions, and now it's time to get to the big fellas along the offensive line. Unlike our other top 10 lists, we'll divvy up the offensive line into two top 10 lists. The first will center around tackles with the second giving us the opportunity to move into the interior of the O-line and highlight some of the game's best there.