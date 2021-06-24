Cancel
Watch: Packers LT David Bakhtiari chugs beer at Bucks game to keep tradition alive

By Scott Rogust
Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari pumped up Milwaukee Bucks fans by chugging beer at Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Milwaukee Bucks are entering familiar territory, as they reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three years. They swept the Miami Heat in the opening round and pulled off an upset over the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3. The Bucks need to share a similar path as they did in 2019, but without the 2-0 series collapse to the Toronto Raptors.

