Chris Pratt to spend 'a lot of time' with family over the summer

Chris Pratt wants to spend “a lot of family time” with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their daughter over the summer. The ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ star is set to take Katherine, their 10-month-old daughter Lyla, and Chris’ eight-year-old son Jack – whom he has with his ex-wife Anna Faris – to the family’s holiday home in Montecito, California, in the coming weeks, where sources say they’ll be spending plenty of quality time together.