Taste of Little Italy is making a sweet return

Nothing screams summer like cool, refreshing watermelon. Not only is it super-hydrating (it’s about 92% water), it’s also loaded with vitamins A and C, to give your skin an extra summer glow, and lycopene, which acts like internal sunscreen. (Still, don’t skip your SPF!) And while there’s nothing wrong with a slice of watermelon, there are so many other creative ways to add it to your hot-weather menu. From cocktails to condiments, salads to sweets, watermelon might just be the little black dress of summer fruit — it’s that versatile! Here are ten of our favorite watermelon recipes perfect for enjoying when the temperatures climb. Even better? Most of these dishes don’t require any cooking at all.