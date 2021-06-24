Taste of Little Italy is making a sweet return

The celebration of the new fence will include treats, branded bandanas, discounted memberships and more. San Diego CA— TrustedHousesitters, the largest and most trusted pet care community of its kind, is hosting an unveiling event of their new addition to the Little Italy Dog Park on Saturday, June 26 from 10am-1pm. The new fence will extend all the way to the bottom, allowing those adventurous small pups the ability to play with the larger dogs, without the worry of the little ones escaping. Attendees of the event will get to enjoy special treats, branded bandanas and raffles for some awesome prizes including one-year memberships to TrustedHousesitters, complimentary caricatures, adoptable dogs from The Animal Pad and some coffee samples from local Little Italy staple Caffe Caritazza.