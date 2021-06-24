Cancel
Taste of Little Italy is making a sweet return

kusi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – Things are really cooking in Little Italy. For the first time in almost two years, the Taste of Little Italy is back on the menu and all 1,500 tickets sold out for both days of the event. KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers live from Little Italy...

www.kusi.com
Marquette, MIWLUC

Brookridge Heights delivers ‘a taste of Italy’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Frontline workers are getting a taste of Italy on Thursday. Brookridge Heights began its Italy virtual voyage for residents and community partners. Every month, Brookridge is virtually visiting different countries, and Thursday’s kick off began with lunch for some UPHS workers. It featured a pasta bar,...
Restaurantstravelingwellforless.com

A Yummy Sneak Peek of the Taste of Little Italy Food Hall

Food & Drinkskusi.com

13th Annual Taste of Little Italy starts Tuesday

The 13th Annual Taste of Little Italy is back in person and kicks off Tuesday June 22nd. Taste will now be held over two days, Tuesday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 23, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Attendees will be able to take in the summer air while walking through the neighborhood’s 48 square blocks, sampling mouthwatering bites from over 20 culinary gems. Each evening different restaurants will be showcased. A Taste Passport is provided to ticketholders as a guide, listing all participating restaurants, menu offerings.
Agriculturelacucinaitaliana.com

Albanese Meats and Poultry Keeps a Little Italy Tradition Alive

Stepping into Albanese Meats and Poultry, at the northern edge of New York’s Little Italy—now known as Nolita—is a time-traveling experience. At 238 Elizabeth Street, sandwiched between luxury clothing stores and perfumeries, stands the bright red painted bricks of this historic butcher shop. The store, opened in 1923, takes pride...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Offers a Taste of Seaside Italy

Director Enrico Casarosa portrays the Italian Riviera through animated fountains, pesto, Vespas and sea monsters, set in a fictional village inspired by Liguria's famed Cinque Terre area. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Cinque Terre — meaning Five Lands — is an...
San Diego County, CAkusi.com

ArtWalk debuts new Summer Series in Little Italy

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – ArtWalk Little Italy Summer Series has announced its debut in Little Italy beginning Sunday, June 27 from 11am-6pm & attendance is free. Each one-day show will include thirty select artists exhibiting their stunning works of art. The event will run every other Sunday including June 27,...
RecipesObserver-Reporter

An easy-to-make summer sweet

When it’s beyond hot outside and the kids are begging for a delicious afternoon snack, sometimes it’s difficult to know where to turn. The pantry is full and the refrigerator is stocked, yet nothing sounds appetizing when it’s scorching outside. Combining three simple ingredients you probably already have in your...
Real Estatetribuneledgernews.com

Little Italy’s Ovenbird Bakery adding new location in Highlandtown

Business is booming for at least one local bakery that opened during the pandemic. Ovenbird Bakery, which opened last year in Little Italy, will expand its operations in Baltimore with a new production facility and retail space in Highlandtown. Owner Keiller Kyle said he had signed a lease on a...
Recipescleanplates.com

10 Sweet & Savory Watermelon Recipes to Make This Summer

Nothing screams summer like cool, refreshing watermelon. Not only is it super-hydrating (it’s about 92% water), it’s also loaded with vitamins A and C, to give your skin an extra summer glow, and lycopene, which acts like internal sunscreen. (Still, don’t skip your SPF!) And while there’s nothing wrong with a slice of watermelon, there are so many other creative ways to add it to your hot-weather menu. From cocktails to condiments, salads to sweets, watermelon might just be the little black dress of summer fruit — it’s that versatile! Here are ten of our favorite watermelon recipes perfect for enjoying when the temperatures climb. Even better? Most of these dishes don’t require any cooking at all.
Lifestylesixtyandme.com

6 Reasons to Visit Italy’s Little-Known Abruzzo Region

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably desperate to start travelling again. Perhaps you have even organised your next trip. But how have your holiday plans changed over the past year? Are you longing to get back to a favourite place or are you tempted by the idea of a new experience somewhere that is relatively untouched by tourism?
RecipesSand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Farmer’s market finds and sweet tea

The local markets are bustling with activity this time of year. Your mouth will water over the large assortment of fresh vegetables and fruits to choose from. Pick some fresh vegetables and fruits and make some simple dishes. No casseroles on this menu, and you won’t need a deep fryer...
Food & Drinkssymrise.com

Symrise decodes three preferences on sweet taste perception

One of the fastest growing demands relates to better-for-you food and drink products with a natural and balanced level of sweetness. Symrise has done a deep dive into consumption behaviors and focused on revealing the diversity of sensorial preferences. It has conducted studies to guide the development of new taste solutions that meet the latest consumer taste preferences. The resulting solutions balance the taste of a reduced sugar level from cookies to cocktails while keeping a maximum level of indulgence in different ways, for different consumers.
Drinkscapeanneats.com

Savour Saturday Wine Tastings Return

SATURDAY COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTINGS ARE BACK @ SAVOUR!. WHAT: we are excited to announce that this Saturday, June 26th Savour’s popular, complimentary wine tastings are back, big time! Wine maven Gary Ballard of MS Walker will be pouring an exciting lineup of very special wines, 5 bottles that may be new to your palette. And as before,
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Lemonade Day is a sweet taste of young success

When you think of Fairbanks, hot weather isn’t usually what comes to mind. But, as the temperatures creep toward 80, us cold-weather locals may find ourselves looking for something to take the edge off the heat. Lucky for us, kids all around Fairbanks are building business plans, gathering supplies and perfecting their recipes for Lemonade Day on Saturday.
San Diego, CAosidenews.com

TrustedHousesitters Celebrates Unveiling at Little Italy Dog Park – June 26

The celebration of the new fence will include treats, branded bandanas, discounted memberships and more. San Diego CA— TrustedHousesitters, the largest and most trusted pet care community of its kind, is hosting an unveiling event of their new addition to the Little Italy Dog Park on Saturday, June 26 from 10am-1pm. The new fence will extend all the way to the bottom, allowing those adventurous small pups the ability to play with the larger dogs, without the worry of the little ones escaping. Attendees of the event will get to enjoy special treats, branded bandanas and raffles for some awesome prizes including one-year memberships to TrustedHousesitters, complimentary caricatures, adoptable dogs from The Animal Pad and some coffee samples from local Little Italy staple Caffe Caritazza.
Food & DrinksLifehacker

How to Make a Turkey Burger That Actually Tastes Good

I have often thought of turkey burgers as a relic of the ‘90s, leftover from an era when fat was the number one enemy, and Snackwells reigned (and it was a reign of artificially sweet terror). But some people just don’t like red meat, and others have medical reasons for wanting to avoid it. Some people may just like the idea of the turkey burger, but had never been able to make a truly tasty one.