In his corner. When Mark Hoppus revealed his cancer diagnosis on Wednesday, June 23, his fellow Blink-182 band members and more celebs showed their support on social media. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the Hoppus on Music host, 49, wrote on his Instagram Story. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”