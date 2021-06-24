Aretha Franklin Career-Spanning Box Set Coming
There have been no shortage of Aretha Franklin anthologies and now the Queen of Soul will be celebrated this summer with a new boxed set, Aretha, that spans her entire career. The collection’s 81 newly remastered tracks include alternate versions of classic hits, demos, rarities, and live tracks, like her stunning performance of “(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman” at The 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in 2015. The title, originally announced for 2020 to coincide with her upcoming biopic, Respect, now arrives on July 30, 2021, via Rhino in a variety of editions, including a 4-CD set.bestclassicbands.com