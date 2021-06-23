Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Aduhelm's journey to approval was riddled with objections, trove of FDA documents reveal

By Katie Adams
beckershospitalreview.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA's statisticians and advisors repeatedly objected to the approval of aducanumab, Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, according to internal documents the agency released June 22. On June 7, the FDA approved aducanumab, sold under the brand name Aduhelm, marking the first approval the agency has granted to an Alzheimer's treatment since 2003. Aduhelm is the first treatment approved by the FDA intended to slow cognitive decline from Alzheimer's disease, as the Alzheimer's drugs the FDA previously cleared are aimed at alleviating symptoms rather than slowing the disease's progression.

www.beckershospitalreview.com
MarketWatch

