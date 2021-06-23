Aduhelm's journey to approval was riddled with objections, trove of FDA documents reveal

Regarding the June 24 op-ed by Patrizia Cavazzoni, Billy Dunn and Peter Stein, “Here’s why we approved the first new Alzheimer’s drug in two decades”:. I have worked in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 50 years and have authored 12 textbooks on clinical trials and drug development methodologies and have extensively interacted with the Food and Drug Administration. In the past, the FDA’s standards for drug approval have been the highest in the world and served to protect the U.S. public from those drugs that are insufficiently tested to demonstrate both safety and effectiveness. This time, with aducanumab, the database of more than 3,000 patients was insufficient to meet their own standards of efficacy.