Chris Pratt to spend 'a lot of time' with family over the summer

Time definitely flies, as Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have officially been married for two years now. The few couple of years have already been eventful for the two, as a chunk of their married life has been spent in quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, Schwarzenegger considers it a blessing to have spent this time with her hubby. It’s not just the two of them, though, as the couple welcomed a daughter, Lyla Maria, back in August. Fans have been clamoring to get a peak at the baby girl, but Schwarzenegger and Pratt have yet to reveal her little face. Schwarzenegger did, however, recently showed off an adorable baby’s face on Instagram -- it just wasn’t her daughter’s.