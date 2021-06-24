Baselworld is Back: Iconic Watch Fair to Return in 2022

Baselworld is back. The great watch, jewelry and gemstone trade fair that had been operating since 1917 died a slow and painful death in 2020 with the release of key brands including Rolex, Patek Philippe and Swatch Group and the LVMH brands. Then COVID put the last nail in the coffin. While some of these top luxury watch brands made their way to Watches & Wonders in Geneva, Baselworld is back with the aim of welcoming medium and small watch brands, as well as jewelry and gemstone exhibitors. who have always been part of the righteous. The 2022 dates are set from March 31 to April 4. They coincide with the dates of the next Watches & Wonders live show in Geneva, from March 30 to April 5. There will also be a Baselworld digital platform, in which companies will be able to participate even if they are not exhibiting at live performance.