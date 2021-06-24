Cancel
Baselworld is Back: Iconic Watch Fair to Return in 2022

Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaselworld is back. The beleaguered watch and jewellery trade show that unceremoniously fell out of favour with some of the world’s biggest brands is set to make a triumphant comeback. In a statement released on Wednesday, Baselworld organisers revealed that the event would be returning in March/April 2022, just two years after it collapsed with the exit of key brands, including Rolex, Patek Philippe and Swatch Group and LVMH brands.

manofmany.com
#Trade Fairs#Rolex#Patek Philippe#Swatch Group#Lvmh#Houruniverse#Covid#Baselworld 2022
