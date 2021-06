Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has partnered with Thunes to enable consumers and businesses overseas to send funds to Thailand. According to the press release, thanks to the partnership, locals and expats in Thailand can receive payouts in real time directly into their bank accounts from all over the world. Senders can now transfer money via Thunes' global network to Siam Commercial Bank's 16.4 million customers and all other bank account holders in Thailand. Moreover, along with consumer remittances, Siam Commercial Bank will also be able to facilitate B2B transactions, such as mass payouts in Thailand on behalf of enterprises based in other parts of the world.