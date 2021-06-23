Cancel
Wildlife

These sea anemones have a diverse diet. And they eat ants

Science Daily
 13 days ago

The giant plumose anemone is an animal, but it looks a bit like an underwater cauliflower. Its body consists of a stalk-like column that attaches to rocks and other surfaces on one end, and to a crown of tentacles on the other. The anemones use these feelers to collect and...

www.sciencedaily.com
