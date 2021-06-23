Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Wild bees need deadwood in the forest

Science Daily
 13 days ago

How many tree species are there in the forest? How are the trees scattered throughout? How high are the individual tree crowns? Are there fallen trees or hollowed-out tree trunks? Forest scientists characterize forests according to structural factors. "Structural richness is very important for biodiversity in forests. But forests used for forestry are generally poor in terms of structure," says Tristan Eckerter from the Chair of Nature Conservation and Landscape Ecology at the University of Freiburg. Therefore, together with research teams from the Chair of Silviculture and the Black Forest National Park, he investigated whether structures such as standing timber in forests help to promote the diversity of wild bees. In addition, the researchers analyzed which other natural features of the spruce-dominated forest help wild bees survive. They found that creating deadwood in coniferous forests is a promising restoration measure to promote the abundance of aboveground nesting bees. The scientists recently published their findings in the journal Forest Ecology and Management.

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Coniferous Forests#Bark Beetles#Forest Management#Biodiversity#The Chair Of Silviculture#Restauration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsinsideedition.com

Jumping Worms Spreading Through North America, Ecologist Suggests a Kitchen Ingredient to Get Rid of Them

Earthworms are good for the soil, but so-called jumping worms, an invasive species from Asia, can devastate gardens and forests, and they are spreading across North America. “They're found in 37 states, as far as we know now, as well as Ontario.” says Brad Herrick, ecologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum. “ ...[I]f you get a bunch of jumping worms together, they'll probably be able to get off the ground, maybe an inch. So, not very high, but an inch is pretty high for a little jumping worm, [but] it's when you have a lot of them in one area, it's pretty creepy.”
Animalspacificsun.com

Buzzed: My friends the bees

A few weeks ago I heard a strange buzzing on the driveway outside my house, and it generated a numinous feeling inside me. I followed the sound to its source and beheld a swarm of bees hanging off a high tree branch like a giant dollop of honey. The sight...
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Nature Note: Wild Bees

There are more than 20,000 kinds of bees in the world and approximately 4,000 in North America. Only honeybees live in colonies and store large amounts of honey. Other bees are mainly solitary and do not store honey. Before sugar was discovered, honey was the sweetener for food and drink...
AnimalsCitrus County Chronicle

Japanese King Sagos and their scale insects

Japanese King Sago, Cycas revoluta, is a popular evergreen ornamental garden plant in warm climates globally. It dates from the “Age of Cycads and Dinosaurs,” the mid-Mesozoic and Jurassic periods, some 280 million years ago. Ancient cycad species are cone-bearing (gymnosperm) plants, as are pines, spruces and juniper cedars. They are not flowering plants like palms nor spore-bearing ferns.
AnimalsKMZU

Pollinators Matter. Bee Appreciative. Bee the Solution.

Washington D.C.– June 21-27 is National Pollinator Week, but it’s certainly going to take more than a week to show gratitude to these priceless creatures. That’s why USDA is offering five tips you can include in your daily land management activities as part of the solution to combat their decline.
Animalsbloggingthegoodlife.com

Tiny homes for vital bees

Solitary bees live alone, but without them, we would be in a world of hurt. Greg Van Stralen didn’t know his third career would be as a home builder. After working as a title officer and a biologist, he now builds tiny homes. They measure about three inches deep and ½ to 5/16th inches around.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Be an ally for backyard bees

Insects play an important role in our ecosystem and many species are beneficial to our gardens. Usually, insects will find their own homes in our yards and garden, but we can also help and encourage some of them by providing additional nesting material and sites and by creating backyard habitats.
AnimalsPhys.org

Wild bees need diverse agricultural landscapes

Mass-flowering crops such as oilseed rape or faba bean (also known as broad bean) provide valuable sources of food for bees, which, in turn, contribute to the pollination of both the crops and nearby wild plants when they visit. But not every arable crop that produces flowers is visited by the same bees. A team from the University of Göttingen and the Julius Kühn Institute (JKI) in Braunschweig has investigated how the habitat diversity of the agricultural landscape and the cultivation of different mass-flowering crops affect wild bees. The research shows that diverse agricultural landscapes increase the species richness of wild bees. Flowering arable crops with different flower shapes support different wild bee species. The results of the study have been published in Landscape Ecology.
Animalsearth.com

Human modifications gave wild bees a boost in Fiji

Human activities often have a detrimental impact on wild pollinators, but a new study reveals that this is not always the case. The researchers have found that a native bee species in Fiji has been thriving since the very first land clearances by humans in the island nation. The experts...
Purcellville, VALoudoun Times.com

Honey Bees Workshop

1 p.m. Join the Purcellville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Tree and Environment Sustainability Committee to learn about honey bees and beekeeping in Northern Virginia. Bob Ragsdale, longtime beekeeper, beekeeping equipment inventor, and Beekeeping Instructor with the Loudoun Beekeepers Association, will share information about these essential pollinators. Chapman DeMary Trail., Hirst Rd., Purcellville. Register at purcellvilleva.gov.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Belowground microbial solutions to aboveground plant problems

Land plants - plants that live primarily in terrestrial habitats and form vegetation on earth - are anchored to the ground through their roots, and their performance depends on both the belowground soil conditions and the aboveground climate. Plants utilize sunlight to grow through the process of photosynthesis where light energy is converted to chemical energy in chloroplasts, the powerhouses of plant cells. Therefore, the amount and quality of light perceived by chloroplasts through light absorbing pigments, such as chlorophyll, is a defining factor in plant growth and health. A substantial amount of the chemical compounds produced during the conversion of light energy to chemical energy, termed photoassimilates (mainly sugars), is translocated to the plant root compartment and invested in the surrounding soil to sustain microbial growth. Consequently, roots harbour complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), and the composition of these communities profoundly influences plant performance. However, the extent to which plants can take advantage of belowground microbes to orchestrate aboveground stress responses remains largely unexplored. Now, in a new study published in Nature Plants, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on these aboveground-belowground connections.
Wildlifeearth.com

1/4 of All Animals Are Beetles: An Introduction to Adaptive Radiation

Adaptive radiation refers to an evolutionary event when an opportunity allows for a lineage of species that share a common ancestor to rapidly diversify. Broken down, adaptive refers to adjusting to a new environment or opportunity and the word radiation refers to the numerous species that evolve and spread out in the opening niches. Adaptive radiation is a specific phenomenon of natural selection when opportunities and pressures act simultaneously to cause a rapid divergence of species. Occurrences of adaptive radiation have significantly contributed to the wealth of diversity on planet Earth.
Neligh, NENews Channel Nebraska

Save the Bees: Thousands of bees escape in Neligh

NELIGH -- A truck carrying $500,000 worth of bees got stuck in Neligh, allowing just enough time for some of the tiny buzzing bugs to make a break for it. The fire department received a call around 1 p.m. and came to the scene just north of the city, along Highway 14.
Maine Stategeneticliteracyproject.org

Forest of the future: Maine conservationists plant American genetically modified chestnut trees in hopes of reviving near-dead species

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Though some are still scattered across the country, the [American] chestnut has been functionally extinct for 70 years. But science has other ideas. “This is a wild chestnut...
California StatePosted by
InsideClimate News

Forests of the Living Dead

California’s perennially drought-parched Central Valley bears little resemblance to the vibrant landscape of the pre-Gold Rush days, when wild rivers sustained lush woodlands and floodplains teeming with life. Trees at the center of these biodiversity hotspots evolved in an arid landscape sculpted by finely tuned exchanges between free-flowing rivers and...
GardeningPosted by
Popular Science

Plant a garden that helps the planet by devouring carbon

Growing plants can seem intimidating, but we believe anyone can create a thriving home conservatory of any size. We’re here to help nurture your skills and help make that happen, so please feel free to send any plant-related questions of your own to ask@popsci.com with “Plants” in the subject line.
Animalsearth.com

Light pollution may be driving the decline of moths

Light pollution has evolved in color and severity over the past two decades, resulting in complex impacts on moths and other animals who rely on night vision, according to a new study from the University of Exeter. The experts report that artificial lighting can have a subtle yet dramatic influence...

Comments / 0

Community Policy