Foxtel quits the Screen Diversity Inclusion Network after financial struggles during the Covid recession

Foxtel has quit advocacy group Screen Diversity Inclusion Network.

The SDIN is a network of broadcasters who are working towards an 'inclusive and diverse screen industry'.

Its members include the ABC, SBS, Channel Seven, Network Nine, Channel 10, Free TV Australia, ASTRA and Screen Producers Australia.

Foxtel has quit the Screen Diversity Inclusion Network after financial struggles during the Covid recession.

Subscription fees for the SDIN membership depend on the financial means of each media organisation.

Foxtel was one of the founding members of the SDIN.

A Foxtel spokesperson told TV Tonight: 'Foxtel remains a participant in SDIN through ASTRA's membership, although ASTRA is not involved in The Everyone Project (the recording and measurement tool of diversity across the industry).

Foxtel was one of the founding members of SDIN. Other members include ABC, SBS, Channel Seven, Network Nine, Channel 10 and Free TV Australia.

'We continue to be committed to a diverse and inclusive industry on and off screen.

'We do this by working directly with the major production companies which produce our Foxtel Originals and through other company-wide commitments, including our Reconciliation Action Plan and our internal diversity and inclusion policies and targets.'

SDIN declined to comment when contacted by Daily Mail Australia.

Subscriptions fees for the SDIN membership depend on the financial means of each media organisation.

It comes after the ABC reported in May last year that Foxtel had lost a third of its customers in just four weeks.

Foxtel had 408,000 paying subscribers in March but the number dropped to 272,000 by May 2.

This was due to the Covid-19 recession, and also viewers migrating to streaming platforms like Netflix and Stan.