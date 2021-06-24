Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Foxtel quits the Screen Diversity Inclusion Network after financial struggles during the Covid recession

By Mary Mrad
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Foxtel has quit advocacy group Screen Diversity Inclusion Network.

The SDIN is a network of broadcasters who are working towards an 'inclusive and diverse screen industry'.

Its members include the ABC, SBS, Channel Seven, Network Nine, Channel 10, Free TV Australia, ASTRA and Screen Producers Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHUw5_0adcwfh900
Quit: Foxtel has quit the Screen Diversity Inclusion Network after financial struggles during the Covid recession. Pictured: Sarah Marie and Matty Fahd from Foxtel's Gogglebox Australia

Subscription fees for the SDIN membership depend on the financial means of each media organisation.

Foxtel was one of the founding members of the SDIN.

A Foxtel spokesperson told TV Tonight: 'Foxtel remains a participant in SDIN through ASTRA's membership, although ASTRA is not involved in The Everyone Project (the recording and measurement tool of diversity across the industry).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLxOU_0adcwfh900
Network: Foxtel was one of the founding members of SDIN. Other members include ABC, SBS, Channel Seven, Network Nine, Channel 10 and Free TV Australia. Pictured: new Selling Houses Australia host Wendy Moore

'We continue to be committed to a diverse and inclusive industry on and off screen.

'We do this by working directly with the major production companies which produce our Foxtel Originals and through other company-wide commitments, including our Reconciliation Action Plan and our internal diversity and inclusion policies and targets.'

SDIN declined to comment when contacted by Daily Mail Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IpLk_0adcwfh900
Fees: Subscriptions fees for the SDIN membership depend on the financial means of each media organisation. Pictured: the Dalton family from Gogglebox Australia

It comes after the ABC reported in May last year that Foxtel had lost a third of its customers in just four weeks.

Foxtel had 408,000 paying subscribers in March but the number dropped to 272,000 by May 2.

This was due to the Covid-19 recession, and also viewers migrating to streaming platforms like Netflix and Stan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzHsX_0adcwfh900
Struggle: It comes after the ABC reported in May last year that Foxtel had lost a third of its customers in just four weeks. Pictured Selling in the City presenters Wendy Moore, Andrew Winter and Dennis Scot
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

193K+
Followers
74K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxtel#Tv Tonight#Diversity And Inclusion#Covid#Sdin#Abc#Sbs#Channel Seven#Network Nine#Channel 10#Free Tv Australia#Astra#The Everyone Project#Daily Mail Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Karla Ranby becomes diversity & inclusion lead across ABC’s music networks

Triple j’s group music researcher/ producer and Weekend Lunch presenter, Karla Ranby, is stepping away from the microphone and taking on the role of diversity and inclusion lead across the ABC’s music networks. Replacing her on air will be 22-year-old Tyrone Pynor, who has previously filled in across triple j...
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mail

Will Channel 10 get woke and go broke? Struggling network to focus on 'social justice, equality and inclusion' for a younger audience - but Seven boss says they're getting 'desperate'

U.S.-owned Australian television station Channel 10 has vowed to steer its programming in a more 'woke' direction to capitalise on its younger audience. The network's head of sales, Rod Prosser, said during a meeting with advertisers last week that 10's upcoming slate of shows will prioritise 'social justice, equality and inclusion' to meet the expectations of its 'purpose-driven' consumers, reports RT.
BusinessNintendo Life

Nintendo Underlines Its Commitment To Diversity And Inclusivity

As part of its newly-published Corporate Social Responsibility report, Nintendo has clarified its stance on diversity and inclusivity, detailing the ways in which it aims to "create a work environment that supports and empowers each and every one" of its employees. A two-page spread in the annual report highlights several...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

For Life: Canceled ABC Drama Could Be Revived at IMDb TV

The case may not be closed on For Life. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Nicholas Pinnock-led drama could return for a third season on IMDb TV, the Amazon-backed streaming service. At this stage, the streaming service has committed to air the first two seasons, but additional seasons could come to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'It's a romance I am completely sated by': Rain Dove unveils project with actress girlfriend Kelsey Ellison who has been rejected for roles because she has a glass eye

Genderless model Rain Dove and their girlfriend of two years - actress Kelsey Ellison - are unveiling a creative project in an effort to take control of 'marginalised' artists. The couple spent the pandemic working with a small team on a project based on the book series A Darker Shade...
TV & Videosthebrag.com

Talking In Common Podcast to return for second season

Lifelong friends Kate Gudinski and Sophie Panton have today debuted the second season of their acclaimed podcast Talking In Common. The podcast covers a diverse range of topics including health, wellness, culture, family, relationships and motherhood while featuring a number of high profile guests. Last year’s 13-episode season included interviews...
Public HealthWired UK

The third wave of Covid is here… and it’s weird

As the first data on the new Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 began to trickle through in April and early May, Martin McKee was immediately convinced that a third wave of Covid-19 was imminent. McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was...
Public Healthiweller.com

Sydney family fined for Covid breach

A family from Sydney eastern suburbs have been slapped with massive fines after allegedly flouting the city strict Covid-19 rules and travelling across the state.. The trip was in breach of stay-at-home orders issued by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian this week, as the state grappled an escalating Covid-19 outbreak driven by the highly-contagious Delta variant….
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Love Island host Laura Whitmore tours the new villa in teaser trailer

Love Island 2021 is officially just one day away from hitting our screens, and now we've met all the islanders, it's time to get a good look at the villa. Thankfully, travel restrictions have now eased for filming TV shows, which means it is back to beautiful, sunny Majorca for this series. It really wouldn't be the same doing this in the UK.
TV ShowsPosted by
Daily Mail

Filming gets underway on Celebrity MasterChef Australia in Melbourne as stars Rebecca Gibney, Chrissie Swan, Nick Riedwolt and Archie Thompson arrive on set in Melbourne

Earlier this month, Channel Ten confirmed the all-star cast for the upcoming season of Celebrity MasterChef Australia. And on Friday, the first celebrities to arrive on set were spotted heading into the an Melbourne studio. Radio star Chrissie Swan, 47, was first to arrive and she did so in style.
Economyresponsible-investor.com

UK pensions regulator in diversity and inclusion push

The UK Pension Regulator (TPR) has set out plans to drive diversity among the trustee boards of regulated pension schemes, describing the status quo as “not acceptable”. In its equality, diversity and inclusion strategy, released today, the Pension Regulator said that it would “. You must have a SUBSCRIPTION or...
Economykidscreen.com

Inclusion industry: Finding diverse talent

The past year has seen many industries reckon with their shortcomings when it comes to addressing race and racism. In the months following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, millions of people around the world took to the streets to protest against systemic racism. Continued demands...
Sportssportindustry.biz

GB Snowsport launches Diversity and Inclusion Group

Britain’s snowsport governing bodies have announced a new Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Group which will aim to improve representation in the sport. The group - which will have representation from GB Snowsport, Snowsport England, Snowsport Scotland and Snowsport Wales alongside an Independent Chair and an Independent Member - will initially serve until the end of 2021 before ‘longer-term decisions’ will be made on the best way for the bodies to work collaboratively on promoting diversity in the sport.
Celebritiesthisweekinphoto.com

Diversity and Inclusion in Hollywood

In this interview, I’m joined by the amazing Nicki Sun. We discuss diversity and inclusion in Hollywood and the shifting landscape around storytelling. We talk about some old, and new challenges facing people of color working in today’s entertainment industry. Podcast: Download (Duration: 52:49 — 60.5MB) About Nicki Sun. Nicki...