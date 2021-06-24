Cancel
NBA

Jason Terry Says He '100-Percent' Could Coach Mavs Right Now

By Grant Afseth
DallasBasketball
 6 days ago
DALLAS - For the first time in 13 seasons the Dallas Mavericks will not have Rick Carlisle as their head coach. It remains to be see who will end up being his replacement. One former player who feels he could get the job done is Jason Terry.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb, Terry expressed how he 'one-hundred percent' feels as though he could coach the Mavericks right now.

“One-hundred percent. That’s definitely on my bucket list and goals of dreams to come true. But when you put all the X’s and O’s aside, it’s about managing people. Are you a people person? Can you get people to buy in to your system and fight for one cause and the betterment of the team? For me, that’s kind of what I did my whole career. Selfless guy, sacrifice for the betterment of the team and always brought guys together.”

Terry - who sources tell DallasBasketball.com has a genuine interest in contributing to Dallas' new regime in some capacity - feels as though while X's and O's are important, the management of the personalities in a locker room is crucial. That's an area he feels he could excel at in the role as head coach for an NBA team.

There is a case to be made about the relatability and people management attributes being vital for whoever the Mavericks end up hiring. There are concerns from Luka Doncic and others about the sometimes abrasive style Rick Carlisle used in his dealings with players on the team.

Much attention has been placed on assistant coach Jamahl Mosley as a potential replacement for Carlisle, and for good reason. He has received public praise in the past from both Carlisle himself and Doncic in the context of his ability to be a head coach in the NBA one day. DallasBasketball.com broke the story on the interest from J.J. Barea in returning to the Mavs as an assistant coach.

Before the Mavericks can hire their next head coach, the general manager role needs to first be resolved, a job that Michael Finley is a candidate for. Between Finley, Mosley, Barea and maybe Terry - who is presently a University of Arizona assistant who figures to be a subject of conversation in Dallas - the in-house names are many.

