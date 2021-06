“We are in the competitive zone. I will do my best,” said Elavenil Valarivan, world No. 1 in women’s air rifles. She will compete in the women’s air rifle event at the Tokyo Games, alongside Apurvi Chandela, another former world No. 1 in the field. Elavenil shot 630.4 at the European Championship, the penultimate competition before the Games. Scores are an indication of what form it is in. But Valarivan says she will use the World Cup final, starting June 22, to iron out the cracks in her armor. Gracenote chooses her as the future gold medalist for India.