Goats as grazers

We love finding new ways to have fun with your family right here in Central MA. We can’t wait to book our hike with goats!. We offer the chance to hike with goats, goats can be very entertaining to hike with. They tend to play while they hike, they jump on the stumps and rocks, along with running and throwing some side kicks. They have the natural instinct to play follow the leader, which makes them great hiking companions. They are even more well behaved than dogs because they do not run off after squirrels, they are scared of squirrels. They tend to stay right with the leader and close to each other. Hiking with goats makes it fun to get ourselves out and exercise.