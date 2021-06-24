Goats as grazers
Don’t know if you saw our Facebook post over the weekend about our special visitors? We hired over 200 goats and sheep to clear the dog fields of weeds! It was truly a sight to see – the entire dog field full of these animals, all chomping happily on our foxtails, burrs and weeds. Using grazing animals to clear land is not a new concept of course. Goats and sheep have been domesticated since 11,000–9,000 BC. They were used for meat and milk and also for their skins and bones. Once agriculture got started their penchants for eating whatever is around earned them the reputation as natural ground clearers.www.thecommunityvoice.com