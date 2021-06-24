Ohio State community vaccination rate reaches 60 percent, new on-campus vaccine center opens
Getting vaccinated can do more than prevent students, faculty and staff from contracting COVID-19 — it can bring back pre-pandemic Ohio State. University spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email as of Monday, about 60 percent of Ohio State’s students, faculty and staff have been vaccinated. The university believes the estimate underrepresents the true vaccination rate and still encourages people to get the shot and report their vaccination status back to Ohio State, Johnson said.www.thelantern.com