This summer we're looking forward to long days spent on the beach and early evening dinners with friends that turn into nights out. However, with summer also come intense temperatures and stifling humidity, two things that don't bode well with our makeup routines. Dense mascaras tend to run down our cheeks, thick foundations cake up on our skin, and heavy contouring products seem to melt away as soon as we brush them on. Now, as much as I love to sculpt my cheekbones and jawline with an excellent contour cream, there has to be another way to fake a sculpted look without constantly worrying that your look is sliding off your face. So how can we fake this faux-face-lift look? Makeup artists share their best-kept secrets below.