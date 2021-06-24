Swimming: Recap of Buckeyes’ races in the U.S. Olympic trials Wave II

Twelve Ohio State swimmers competed in Wave II of the U.S. Olympic trials at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, according to the Men’s Swim & Dive website. The group of eight men and four women swam a variety of events from June 13-20, with a total of four athletes moving past their heats. One Buckeye swimmer, sophomore Hunter Armstrong, qualified for the U.S. Olympic team that will compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in late July.