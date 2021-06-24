Holiday Bowl finds new home at baseball's Petco Park

MILWAUKEE -- Having the best bullpen in MLB certainly gives the Cubs hope for a playoff run. But the starting pitchers have not been cooperating. Zach Davies lasted just 4 innings Tuesday night in Milwaukee, which has been a recurring theme for the Cubs. Their starting pitchers have gone 6 innings in just 5 of the last 15 games, and no one has thrown more than 6 since Davies on June 13 against St. Louis.