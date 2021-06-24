Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Holiday Bowl finds new home at baseball's Petco Park

By BERNIE WILSON
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO -- The Holiday Bowl will move downtown to Petco Park after its home of 42 years, Qualcomm Stadium, was razed. Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville confirmed the move Wednesday. He and officials from the San Diego Padres will unveil renderings Thursday of how the ballpark will accommodate a football field. No date has been set for the 2021 game, which will be the first in a new five-year contract between the Pac-12 and ACC.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
101K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Carson, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Holiday Bowl#Petco Park#American Football#The San Diego Padres#Chargers#Pac 12 Acc#Supercross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLS
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Soccer
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

White Sox place Lamb on IL with strained right quadriceps

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox placed Jake Lamb on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and reinstated fellow outfielder Billy Hamilton from the IL. The AL Central-leading White Sox also recalled first baseman Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned outfielder Luis GonzÃ¡lez to their top farm club. AL...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cubs bullpen starting to feel lack of support from starters

MILWAUKEE -- Having the best bullpen in MLB certainly gives the Cubs hope for a playoff run. But the starting pitchers have not been cooperating. Zach Davies lasted just 4 innings Tuesday night in Milwaukee, which has been a recurring theme for the Cubs. Their starting pitchers have gone 6 innings in just 5 of the last 15 games, and no one has thrown more than 6 since Davies on June 13 against St. Louis.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Mariners' Santiago suspended 10 games for foreign substance

NEW YORK -- Seattle Mariners pitcher HÃ©ctor Santiago became the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball's crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances, given a 10-game suspension Tuesday. Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is senior vice president for on-field operations, announced the penalty two days after Santiago was...
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Taurasi will stand alone in 9,000-point club for some time

NEW YORK -- It may be a long time before anyone joins Diana Taurasi in the 9,000-point club. The Phoenix Mercury star became the first WNBA player to score over 9,000 points in a triumphant return from a fractured sternum injury that sidelined her for five weeks. The next closest active player is former teammate Candice Dupree, who is more than 2,000 points behind Taurasi.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Colts join rest of NFL in playing games at full capacity

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts will play this season's home games in front of crowds at full capacity after the local county health department approved the team's plan Tuesday. The announcement means all 32 NFL teams intend to open the season in front of full houses this September. Team officials...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Martinez leads Red Sox past slumping Royals 7-6

BOSTON -- J.D. Martinez drove in four runs, including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the slumping Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Tuesday on a sweltering night at Fenway Park. The Red Sox, who had four homers in each of their...
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Williams hits go-ahead shot, Atlanta beats New York 73-69

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- Courtney Williams scored 18 points, including a go-ahead basket with 58.2 seconds left, and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 73-69 on Tuesday night. Williams gave Atlanta a 71-69 lead on a baseline jumper. Betnijah Laney had multiple chances at the other end for...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

White Sox give Robert green light to increase baseball activities

Injury news has been at the White Sox's forefront since spring training, and the reports figure to spill into July. On Tuesday, they were mostly good. Before playing the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, center fielder Luis Robert was medically cleared to increase his level of baseball activities at the Sox's training complex in Glendale, Arizona.