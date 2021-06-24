Cancel
Hawaii State

Michigan Man Killed by Police in Hawaii

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago

Michigan Man Killed by Police in Hawaii

Michigan State News

Police in Hawaii shot and killed a 31-year-old man from Michigan.

When Hilo police responded to the alarm at a house that should not have been occupied, Daniel Buckingham stabbed an officer with a large knife.

A knife was swung by Buckingham at an officer while he was hiding in a bedroom, striking him in the forearm. Buckingham was killed after being shot by two other officers responding to the call.

A postmortem examination revealed that Buckingham had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Buckingham is from Ann Arbor, Michigan, and lived on the island for about a year and a half.

A large cut sustained by the injured officer was treated at a hospital, and he was released.

Hawaii Police Department officers killed two people last week.

