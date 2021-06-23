Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Say Goodbye To Bitcoin And Say Hello To The Digital Dollar

By Bryan Rich
Forbes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday we talked about the prospects of a digital dollar coming down the pike. It seems clear that global governments will not allow non-sovereign forms of money to continue to proliferate. The Senate Banking committee's hearing on the digital dollar two weeks ago was not only a public exploration and...

www.forbes.com
View All 45 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Tax Evasion#U S Justice Department#Corruption#Chinese#Pro Perspectives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
CurrenciesPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price shoots up after global regulator proposes first ever rules for banks to hold crypto

Bitcoin has been formally recognised as an asset class by the Basel Committee, the regulator of international banking standards, with a proposal to introduce capital rules for cryptocurrency.The price of bitcoin received an immediate boost following the news, shooting up by around $2,000 after the announcement was made.>> Follow all the latest price updates and predictions with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketThe global banking regulator categorised bitcoin as a high-risk asset, proposing a risk weight of 1,250 per cent, but it marks another major milestone for bitcoin into the world of traditional finance.The proposal, published on Thursday,...
CurrenciesPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin: El Salvador’s president declares cryptocurrency legal tender

The president of El Salvador has declared bitcoin “legal tender”, allowing it to be used as an official form of currency in the country.President Nayib Bukele is the first world leader to formally adopt bitcoin or any other decentralised cryptocurrency, and emphasised his enthusiasm for the digital currency by adding “laser eyes” to his Twitter profile picture.This gesture, which was recently adopted by fellow crypto advocate Elon Musk, signifies his hope that the price of bitcoin will hit $100,000. It is currently trading at around $36,000 after falling from an all-time high above $64,000 in April.>> Follow all the latest...
ChinaCoinDesk

Power, Privacy and China’s Digital Currency

By Alexander Zaitchik, Jeanhee Kim, Kelly Le and Angie Lau, Forkast.News. Third in a series produced by Forkast.News with support from the Judith Neilson Institute’s Asian Stories project. Read part I here and part II here. Raised in Fujian to tech-entrepreneurial parents, Chen is in many ways a quintessential modern...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

‘Bitcoin Congressman’ Says Federal Reserve Is Failing Its Dual Mandate

At the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami earlier this month, Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH) participated in two panels on stage and made himself accessible to the community. Davidson serves as the Ranking Member of the Financial Technology Task Force, where he participated in a hearing on central bank digital currency. In that hearing, Davidson stressed the importance of privacy and how any kind of digital dollar should offer the same traits as that of physical cash today.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Why Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) Now And What They Could Mean For Climate Change? (1/2)

This is the first of two articles. You can find the second article here, which focuses more on how Central Bank Digital Currencies could abate climate change outcomes. Mike Novogratz, founder of Galaxy Digital, recently quipped, “bitcoin is a report card on how central banks are doing.” Could one of the emerging Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) trump Bitcoin’s card? With the impending climate change remit for Central Banks, what could CBDC mean for climate change?
Currenciesbeincrypto.com

Cryptocurrency Becoming New Gold Among India’s Younger Investors

Digital currency is becoming more and more popular in India, traditionally home to heavy metal investors. Cryptocurrency investing has been taking off in India over the last year. The country is traditionally one of the largest investors of gold, metal, and precious gems but has been seeing a lot more cryptocurrency enter the market in 2021. India, where private citizens own more than 25,000 tones in gold total, cryptocurrency investments rose from $200 million to around $40 billion in 2021 according to Chainanalysis.
Currenciesambcrypto.com

‘I think Bitcoin has a good chance of achieving that’; Here’s the what and when

Fiat currencies have been dominating the financial ecosystem over the last few decades. The US dollar will perhaps be the first currency to pop into your head as soon as you think of the world’s reserve currency. Today, more than 61% of all foreign bank reserves are denominated in US dollars, according to the IMF. Additionally, close to 40% of the world’s debt is in dollars.
Currencieskitco.com

Bitcoin won‘t be banned, but these cryptos might be - John Sarson

It's only a matter of time before privacy tokens, like Monero, which conceal the provenance of transactions, become illegal in the U.S., said John Sarson, CEO of Sarson Funds. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
Stocksdecrypt.co

While Bitcoin and Ethereum Dip, Coinbase-Listed Celo Rises 46%

Little cartoon man with raised fist in angry gesture beside a bigger man. Image: Shutterstock. While Ethereum investors line up at the job center and Bitcoin maximalists hold on for dear life, it’s a great day to be a Celo investor. The coin, which is listed (and widely promoted) on...
New York City, NYPosted by
Vice

The 'Black Bitcoin Billionaire' Tells Us About His Business

41-year-old Lamar Wilson is the Co-Founder of Black Bitcoin Billionaire, a club that encourages members to invest in cryptocurrency through educational dialogue. Founded by Wilson and Isaiah “Zay'' Jackson, the group is now one of the largest cryptocurrency groups on Clubhouse. And the group is receiving a lot of attention and financial backing from industry leaders like Jack Dorsey.
Economyetftrends.com

While Support Grows for Fed-Issued “Digital Dollar,” Progress Is Slow

The director of MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative, Neha Narula, spoke at a hearing last week about the benefits and challenges of creating a Fed-backed digital dollar. Narula’s comments at the hearing received widespread, bipartisan support from the Congress members present. MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative has been partnering with the Federal...
MarketsCBS News

Bitcoin crash wipes out nearly all the cryptocurrency's gains for 2021

The price of bitcoin continues to swoon, sliding below $30,000 in early trading on Tuesday and giving up nearly all of the digital currency's gains for the year, according to Coindesk. Bitcoin reached a high of $64,829 in April, while other cryptocurrencies also soared. Ethereum topped $4,100 in May, up...