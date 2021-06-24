Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Meet Opal Lee, the Texas 'Grandmother' of Juneteenth

By Todd Unger
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Pwop_0adcuBL300

When President Biden put pen to paper last week declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday, sitting front row at the White House was Opal Lee, a 94-year-old Texan who has made honoring the holiday her life’s work.

“It’s not a Black holiday, it’s not a Texas holiday," Lee told 25 News in an interview this week. "It represents freedom, not only for those that got it last in Galveston, but for all of us."

Freshly back from a whirlwind trip to Washington D.C., the longtime activist and advocate still can’t quite believe years of dedicated work finally ended with national recognition.

Turns out, 2021 was just the right moment, according to Lee.

“The young people are saying enough is enough. We need to do something about the racism and disparities in our country,” said Lee.

For years, the Fort Worth resident has led people from all walks of life on an annual march to the nation’s capitol as part of the effort to get Juneteenth declared a federal holiday.

June 19 th has long represented a pivotal moment in American history as the day when still enslaved Black men and women in Galveston learned they were actually free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Most states recognize it as a state holiday, but federal observance seemed like a hill to steep to climb. After all, the last federal designation was MLK day way back in 1983.

But then Ms. Opal started marching, and she isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“There’s so much work to be done, so we’re gonna breath deep and jump into it,” said Lee.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Galveston, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Texan#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related