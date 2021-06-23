TinCaps recap: Fort Wayne 7, South Bend 6
TinCaps recap: Fort Wayne 7, South Bend 6. TinCaps Overcome Six-Run Deficit to Win in South Bend. South Bend, Indiana (June 22, 2021) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps came from six runs down to beat the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate), 7-6, on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field. It marked Fort Wayne’s largest road comeback in more than three years, since June 1, 2018, at Great Lakes. The TinCaps also rallied from 6-0 down in that game against the Loons in Midland, Mich.aroundfortwayne.com