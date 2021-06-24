iPhone 14 Rumor Hints 'Lowest Price Ever' for Apple Max Version: Leaked Price, New Touch ID Feature and more
Apple's flagship iPhone 13 has not yet rolled out, but leaks are coming in on the next generation models set for release in the second half of 2022. These leaks are not just from any random Apple insider or fan, but respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who laid down the model lineup, features, specs, camera details, and even pricing for the 2022 iPhones presumably called the iPhone 14.www.itechpost.com