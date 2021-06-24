iPhone 14 Rumor Hints 'Lowest Price Ever' for Apple Max Version: Leaked Price, New Touch ID Feature and more

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day 2021 officially gets started on June 21, but some Prime Day deals are already in full swing, including a nice discount on the 2nd-generation Echo Buds: They're now $80, or $40 off. That's the lowest price we've seen to date. If you want a wireless charging case, the price ticks up to $100, but both versions are selling for their lowest prices yet. Only Prime members are eligible to get the deals.