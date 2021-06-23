Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Miami Indian Heritage Days – 7/3/2021

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe History Center presents Miami Indian Heritage Days on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Chief Richardville House on 5705 Bluffton Road in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Fort Wayne, Indiana (June 23, 2021) – The History Center presents Miami Indian Heritage Days, Saturday, July 3, at the Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne. Learn about the lasting heritage of the Miami and other regional Native American groups. Local artists, performers and presenters will be featured the first Saturday of the month, May to November, from 1-4 pm. Katrina Mitten will offer a demonstration on “Miami Beadwork.”

