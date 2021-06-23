Miami Indian Heritage Days – 7/3/2021
The History Center presents Miami Indian Heritage Days on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Chief Richardville House on 5705 Bluffton Road in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Fort Wayne, Indiana (June 23, 2021) – The History Center presents Miami Indian Heritage Days, Saturday, July 3, at the Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne. Learn about the lasting heritage of the Miami and other regional Native American groups. Local artists, performers and presenters will be featured the first Saturday of the month, May to November, from 1-4 pm. Katrina Mitten will offer a demonstration on “Miami Beadwork.”aroundfortwayne.com