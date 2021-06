Here in Idaho, having plenty of room to roam is an important thing to us. It’s a good thing there are so many fantastic and sprawling parks to explore in the Gem State. Harriman State Park is one of the largest parks in Idaho, and therefore you’ll find that it’s home to all types of adventure. Hiking, fly fishing, snowshoeing, wildlife watching – this natural oasis in eastern Idaho truly has it all. If you’re looking for an escape, you’ll most definitely find it here.