2021 May Indiana Unemployment Report

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana’s unemployment rate stands at 4.0 percent for May 2021, and the national rate is 5.8 percent. Indianapolis, Indiana (June 23, 2021) – Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 4.0 percent for May, and the national rate is 5.8 percent. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

