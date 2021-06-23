2021 May Indiana Unemployment Report
Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 4.0 percent for May 2021, and the national rate is 5.8 percent. Indianapolis, Indiana (June 23, 2021) – Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 4.0 percent for May, and the national rate is 5.8 percent. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.aroundfortwayne.com