Fort Wayne, IN

NWS: Quiet weather today and tomorrow

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post contains outdated information. Today’s Fort Wayne, Indiana weather story from the National Weather Service:. Fort Wayne, Indiana (June 23, 2021) – Warmer air will begin to return today and may be accompanied by some scattered, light rain showers through the morning. There is a moderate swim risk for Lake Michigan beaches in Berrien County today. Highs will be in the 80s on Thursday. Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected Friday through Sunday. Heavy rain is possible and may cause some flooding in spots.

