'F9': On Going to Space, Getting Back to Basics and the 'Greatest Finale in Cinematic History'

KTVB
 8 days ago

What the hell is Fast & Furiousgonna do now? After years of fans remarking, mostly in jest, that the franchise would eventually have to leave Earth to top its own preposterous set pieces, F9 is taking one small step for family, one giant leap for familykind.

www.ktvb.com
