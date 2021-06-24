Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon services down for multiple users – Downdetector

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s platforms including Alexa and Prime Video were down for multiple users late Wednesday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. More than 4,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon’s online store site, while over a thousand users reported problems with Prime Video and 300 with Alexa, according to Downdetector.

froggyweb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengaluru#Reuters#Amazon Com Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
News Break
Amazon
Related
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Amazon Flex delivery service: Fired by the algorithm

Anyone who delivers parcels for Amazon Flex can be dismissed by an algorithm and objection costs money. That comes from a report by the US magazine Bloomberg on the working conditions at the delivery service. According to this, the punctual fulfillment of the assigned tasks is not controlled manually, but...
Internetstateofpress.com

Google restores services after multiple users face outage By Reuters

(Reuters) -Multiple users complained about an outage affecting Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s search engine Google as well as its streaming and email services late Monday before services were restored, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. Platforms including Google, YouTube, and Gmail were down, with users citing issues with login and accessing...
Internetmidgetherald.com

After users outrage, google restores Youtube and gmail services

Several users especially from North America complained that an outage did affect the search engine of Google along with several streaming and email services as well. Platforms like Alphabet Inc’s Google, YouTube, and Gmail were down. Especially with users marking issues with logging into their accounts. At the same time accessing the website in parts of North America, as per the news of Downdetector.
Technologybostonnews.net

In-App Purchase Market May See Big Move with Major Giants | Google, Apple, Disney, Rakuten

In-app purchases can be used to sell a variety of content, including subscriptions, new features, and services. In-app purchasing refers to the buying of goods and services from inside an application on a mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet. In-app purchases allow developers to provide their applications for free. The developer then advertises upgrades to the paid version, paid feature unlocks, special items for sale, or even ads other apps and services to anyone who downloads the free version.
BusinessPunknews.org

Amazon announces vinyl subscription service

Not content with obliterating mom and pop shops across North America (including thousands of record stores), Amazon has whetted its fangs to suck the last few drops of blood out of the small business record industry. Amazon has launched a vinyl of the Month club where, for a mere, $25 a month, plus shipping, you can get a "surprise" classic rock record mailed to you door, which you could have just as easily purchased at your local record shop for $19. So far, subscribers have received Pink Floyd's The Wall and The Clash's London Calling, two albums which each detail how the machinations of mega-big business can mutilate artists and their art in the name of profit- that being the core theme of The Wall, of course. The record for each month is selected by Amazon "curators" and will be pulled from the '60s and '70s cannon. Punknews reached out to Jeff Bezos' representatives for comment, but was told that Bezos was unable to respond as he usually doesn't get out of his coffin until the sun goes down, unless he hears the cry of a wounded animal, ripe for the feasting.
California Statefroggyweb.com

Facebook sues California marketing firm, Vietnamese group for online scams

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc on Tuesday sued a California marketing company and its representatives as well as a Vietnam-based group of individuals in separate lawsuits for running deceptive and unauthorized advertisements on its platform. The first lawsuit was against N&J USA Incorporated, Mohit Melwani and Vishaal Melwani, Facebook said https://about.fb.com/news/2021/06/combating-e-commerce-scams-and-account-takeover-attacks...
Kidsdnyuz.com

Amazon’s latest Alexa trick is helping kids read

Amazon has announced a new feature for its Kids Plus service on Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers called Reading Sidekick. Designed to help kids improve their reading skills and ability, the Reading Sidekick allows kids to read either physical or digital books along with Alexa by taking turns at reading the books aloud with the digital assistant. The Reading Assistant is included in the Kids Plus service that comes with the Kids edition Fire tablets and Echo speakers or as a $2.99 per month ($4.99 without Amazon Prime) or $69 per year ($99 without Prime) subscription plan and is available starting June 29th.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon Uses Clout To Buy Stake In Supplier Companies At Discount: WSJ

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) uses its size to acquire warrants or rights to purchase the stock of its publicly traded suppliers at steep discounts to market value, the Wall Street Journal reported. What Happened: Amazon often uses unusual contracts to tie warrants to how much business it gives a supplier. WSJ...
BusinessVulture

What Will Amazon Do With Art19?

This article first ran in Hot Pod, an industry-leading trade newsletter about podcasting by Nick Quah. The move was announced on Thursday, further underlining the platform’s intent to match its peer competitors, most of which are variably deep into their respective efforts in building a podcast position. For the unfamiliar,...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can DoorDash Take On Amazon?

It didn't take long for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) to reach the top of the restaurant delivery heap. Founded in 2013, well after rivals such as Uber and Grubhub, DoorDash now reigns supreme over the restaurant delivery universe with 57% market share, according to data analytics firm Bloomberg Second Measure. Uber Eats was second with just 21%.
Internetnprillinois.org

The Prime Effect: Inside The Rise Of Amazon Web Services

If you use Slack at work, Zoom for school or binge watch Netflix at home, guess what? You’re also using Amazon. Amazon Web Services currently controls 30% of the cloud computing market. The fourth installment in our series The Prime Effect goes inside AWS, one of the biggest parts of Amazon you may have never heard of.
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Amazon AWS Acquires Encrypted Messaging Service Wickr

Amazon’s (AMZN) cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) is strengthening its messaging capabilities. The unit has confirmed the acquisition of Wickr, a company that develops secure end-to-end encrypted communication technology. With the acquisition, AWS users will gain access to advanced security features not in use in traditional messaging and communication...
Businesstheoutlook.ca

Amazon to open new warehouse that will use robotics in Alberta next year

EDMONTON — Amazon.com Inc. will turn to robots to help pick, pack and ship parcels at a new Canadian facility. The Seattle-based e-commerce company said Monday that it will use robotics to put together small orders of books, electronics and toys at a new warehouse in Parkland County, Alta., west of Edmonton.
Cell Phoneskdal610.com

Samsung unveils new smartwatch interface

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Monday unveiled its new smartwatch interface at the Mobile World conference, for the operating system it co-developed with Alphabet Inc’s Google. The One UI Watch interface will come with the new Galaxy Watch for a more seamless experience between the smartwatch and...
Internetreviewgeek.com

Venmo to Allow Users to Sell Products and Services Starting July 20

Venmo is doing a 180 on one of its previous policies. The mobile payment giant, owned by PayPal, will now allow users to sell products and services from their personal accounts, though for a fee, of course. The new policy will go into effect on July 20. Currently, Venmo users...
StocksMoney Morning

Our Amazon Stock Forecast Shows $5,500 a Share by 2022

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a full plate these days. While the company awaits the departure of founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, it also struggles with the prospect of antitrust action by federal regulators. Meanwhile, it plans to make some key acquisitions, should the feds not get in the way.
Video Gamesstartupnchill.com

Indian game streaming platform Loco now backed by PUBG distributor Krafton Inc. and gaming media fund Lumikai

Mumbai-based game streaming platform Loco has raised $9 million from investors, including South Korean gaming company Krafton Inc., which brought PUBG in India, and gaming media fund Lumikai. The funding is Krafton’s first investment in India. Hiro Capital, Axilor Ventures, and 3one4 Capital also participated in the financing round. Livestreaming of games has been globally promoted by Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch…
Businessjioforme.com

Why Amazon Acquired Wickr and What Does The Purchase Mean For Users

Amazon could create ripples in the messaging app industry by acquiring Wickr, a well-known security-focused communications platform. AmazonAWS (Amazon Web Services), the cloud computing division of AWS, has acquired the encrypted messaging platform Wickr for a private amount. Wickr is a free “basic” plan that offers several benefits, including voice and video calls, secure screen sharing, and one-month protected data retention, for regular users and small businesses. I will. Paid tiers for the enterprise sector offer several additional benefits, including unlimited storage, unlimited number of users, preferred access to support channels, and preconfigured security groups. All of this sounds like a characteristic that companies are concerned about. The security of that communication channel will gladly invest.