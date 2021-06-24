What the papers say – June 24

A collection of British newspapers (PA Wire)

The Russian military firing warning shots at a British ship and a conviction in the death of former footballer Dalian Atkinson feature among the front pages on Thursday.

The Times leads with the “military confrontation” involving the HMS Defender, with the Royal Navy vowing to continue sailing near Crimea.

The Daily Mail leads with a dispatch from a reporter on board the ship when it was intercepted by Russian planes.

Russia also features on the front of the Financial Times, with France and Germany calling for a resetting of EU relations with Moscow.

A West Mercia Police officer being convicted of manslaughter after the death of ex-Aston Villa player Dalian Atkinson leads The Guardian and Metro.

The Daily Telegraph reports German chancellor Angela Merkel has “threatened to scupper hopes of foreign holidays” for Britons by urging EU countries to introduce curbs on those travelling from the UK.

The i writes about Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s “next NHS nightmare”, saying he faces a battle over the “shake-up of (the) health service”

Royal finances lead the Daily Express with the paper reporting Charles continued to financially support Harry and Meghan after they quit as senior royals.

The Daily Mirror reports on “1,000 acts of kindness”, calling those behind them the “heroes of lockdown”.

And the Daily Star writes on England’s Euro 2020 prospects after their Round of 16 opponents were revealed as Germany, the paper revealing their psychic seagull saying the Three Lions will win on penalties.