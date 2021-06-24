Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

What the papers say – June 24

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLAw5_0adcsa8g00
A collection of British newspapers (PA Wire)

The Russian military firing warning shots at a British ship and a conviction in the death of former footballer Dalian Atkinson feature among the front pages on Thursday.

The Times leads with the “military confrontation” involving the HMS Defender, with the Royal Navy vowing to continue sailing near Crimea.

The Daily Mail leads with a dispatch from a reporter on board the ship when it was intercepted by Russian planes.

Russia also features on the front of the Financial Times, with France and Germany calling for a resetting of EU relations with Moscow.

A West Mercia Police officer being convicted of manslaughter after the death of ex-Aston Villa player Dalian Atkinson leads The Guardian and Metro.

The Daily Telegraph reports German chancellor Angela Merkel has “threatened to scupper hopes of foreign holidays” for Britons by urging EU countries to introduce curbs on those travelling from the UK.

The i writes about Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s “next NHS nightmare”, saying he faces a battle over the “shake-up of (the) health service”

Royal finances lead the Daily Express with the paper reporting Charles continued to financially support Harry and Meghan after they quit as senior royals.

The Daily Mirror reports on “1,000 acts of kindness”, calling those behind them the “heroes of lockdown”.

And the Daily Star writes on England’s Euro 2020 prospects after their Round of 16 opponents were revealed as Germany, the paper revealing their psychic seagull saying the Three Lions will win on penalties.

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Dalian Atkinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#European Union#England#Russian#British#The Royal Navy#The Daily Mail#The Financial Times#Eu#Metro#The Daily Telegraph#German#Britons#Health#The Daily Express#Daily Mirror#The Daily Star#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Classified U.K. defense papers found at bus stop, report says

Sensitive defense documents containing details about the British military have been found at a bus stop in England, the BBC reported Sunday. The papers included plans for a possible U.K. military presence in Afghanistan, as well as discussion about the potential Russian reaction to the British warship HMS Defender’s travel through waters off Crimea last week, the BBC said.
Politicsbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Loss of sensitive defence papers result of ‘mistake by individual’ – minister

Officials are assessing whether any sensitive defence documents are still missing following the discovery of a cache of classified material at a bus stop, MPs have been told. Defence minister Jeremy Quin said a full investigation was under way after the papers were handed to the BBC by a member of the public who found them last week in Kent.
Indialockdownsceptics.org

28 June 2021

“Rishi Sunak says Freedom Day will come on July 19th” – Chancellor Rishi Sunak was speaking at a football event with schoolchildren, according to MailOnline, when he said that Freedom day will come on July 19th and he will not tolerate further lockdowns after that. In other words, not on July 5th.
Economythegirlsun.com

EU's Brexit punishment rubbished by Italian MEP: 'City of London will come out stronger!'

Lord David Frost said the City of London needs to “get on and do its own thing” after Brexit as he suggested equivalence might be unlikely. The Brexit minister also told a House of Lords committee last month that Brussels will continue to take decisions on equivalence that are “in their interest”. UK financial firms lost their wide ranging access to EU markets when the Brexit transition period came to an end on December 31 and now have to navigate a patchwork of regulations from member states.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Defence secretary and military heads self-isolate

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and six senior military commanders are self-isolating after the head of the armed forces tested positive for Covid-19. Mr Wallace and the heads of the Royal Navy, RAF and Strategic Command were contacted by the NHS Test and Trace app and told to stay at home for 10 days.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Just Threatened to Attack the Royal Navy (That Means a War with NATO)

Russia has a very blunt message for the Royal Navy – as well as any nation that might “violate” its borders – next time it won’t stop at warning shots. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Thursday that his country won’t hesitate to fire on any warship or plane that crosses into Russian territorial waters or airspace.
CoronavirusMarietta Daily Journal

UK probes leak of images showing health minister kissing aide

The U.K. government is investigating how footage of a minister kissing an aide in his private office was obtained by the Sun newspaper, an embarrassing security breach for Prime Minister Boris Johnson that led to the ousting of Health Secretary Matt Hancock. “That is something the Department of Health will...
U.K.newswars.com

British Government Scrambles To Find Source of Hancock Office Kiss CCTV Leak

PM Boris Johnson named former chancellor Sajid Javid as Matt Hancock’s replacement within hours of his resignation as health secretary — following newspaper The Sun’s printing of CCTV stills showing him passionately kissing top aide Gina Coladangelo in his office. A British cabinet minister has said the Department of Health...
Public HealthDerrick

UK government accused of hypocrisy as health minister quits

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary has resigned after a tabloid splashed photos and videos of him kissing an aide in his office — breaking the same coronavirus social distancing rules he imposed on the nation. While Matt Hancock was swiftly replaced, the scandal was another blow to Prime Minister...
Health24newshd.tv

Sajid Javid new UK health secy after Hancock resigns over affair

Sajid Javid, who has previously served two terms in the UK cabinet -- first as the chancellor of the exchequer and later as the home secretary -- walked back into the office of state on Saturday, this time as the health minister. Matt Hancock has resigned as the health secretary...
Protestsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

23 arrested in Britain after protest at newspaper offices

London — Almost two dozen people have been arrested after an Extinction Rebellion "free the press" protest in central London saw manure dumped outside the offices of the Daily Mail newspaper. The Metropolitan Police said 23 arrests were made, including a handful of protesters who emptied manure from a truck outside a property in Young Street, Kensington, at around 6.40 am on Sunday.
Healthqatar-tribune.com

Britain probing how video leaked of ousted health secretary Hancock

Britain’s government is launching an internal investigation into how surveillance camera footage (CCTV) of former health secretary Matt Hancock was leaked, a Cabinet minister has said. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will seek to find out how the footage became public,...
Businesstalkingbiznews.com

Aldrick departs The Times of London for Bloomberg

Philip Aldrick, an economics editor at The Times of London, is leaving to join Bloomberg News in October to help shape its U.K. economic coverage. Aldrick is also an economic columnist at The Times, covering the daily news and writing two opinion pieces a week. Aldrick joined in 2013 from...
Public Health98online.com

U.K. health minister resigns after breaking Covid rules by kissing aide

(From NBC News) Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock quit on Saturday after he was caught breaking Covid-19 rules by kissing and embracing an aide in his office, enraging colleagues and the public who have been living under lockdown. Hancock, 42, wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after The Sun newspaper published photos on Friday of the married minister embracing senior aide Gina Coladangelo, who he had appointed to a taxpayer-funded role to scrutinize the performance of his department. The tabloid said the closed circuit television images were taken May 6 — 11 days before lockdown rules were eased to allow hugs and other physical contact with people outside one’s own household.
Healthprweek.com

Luther Pendragon distances itself from former partner at centre of Hancock affair

Luther Pendragon issued a statement stating that “media stories… contained a number of inaccuracies” regarding its relationship with Coladangelo. The statement said Coladangelo had not been an employee of the corporate and public affairs agency since 2014, and that she had resigned as a director in 2017. The statement continued:...