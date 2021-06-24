Special Weather Statement issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ADA...WEST CENTRAL BOISE...PAYETTE...NORTHERN CANYON...GEM AND NORTHEASTERN MALHEUR COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MDT At 755 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong outflow boundary along a line extending from near Emmett to near Nyssa. Movement was north at around 30 mph. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible with this outflow boundary. Locations impacted include Ontario, Payette, Emmett, Parma, Eagle, Fruitland, Nyssa, Vale, New Plymouth, Owyhee.