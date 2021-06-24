Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises Promoted To July 17 Main Event

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, FL. -Gran Metalik starts with Mace and Mace uses his power advantage. He buries a knee to the ribs, but Metalik uses his quickness to stick and move. He makes a blind tag to Dorado who gets a head scissors take down, but gets caught and dumped to the floor. T-Bar hits a splash on the floor and after getting the tag runs Metalik down with a discuss boot for two as Metalik makes the save. Dorado sends T-Bar to the floor and hits an X-Factor on Mace, but the tag is cut off by T-Bar on the floor as he drops Metalik on the floor. T-Bar drops an elbow for two and rag dolls Dorado off the mat before locking in a bear hug. Tag to T-Bar who misses a charge in the corner which gives us a hot tag to Metalik. He connects with a tornado DDT and takes Dorado but hits a splash off the middle ropes before leaving. Dorado follows with a splash of his own for two. Everyone in the ring but Mace ends up on the floor where Metalik hits a moonsault from the top to the floor. Dorado hits T-Bar with an enziguri, but flies one time too many as he gets caught on T-Bar’s shoulders and gets flipped off into a knee to the face for the win at 5:19.