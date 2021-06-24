Cancel
Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises Promoted To July 17 Main Event

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe July 17 UFC Fight Night officially has a new main event, with the scheduled bout between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises being promoted to the card’s main event. After it was revealed last week that Max Holloway was forced to withdraw from the July 17 UFC Fight Night main event against Yair Rodriguez, Giga Chikadze claimed that he was offered to step in to face Rodriguez as a replacement. Chikadze even took to social media to directly urge Rodriguez to step up to the plate and accept the fight.

Giga Chikadze
Max Holloway
Islam Makhachev
