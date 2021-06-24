City of Galveston is hiring lifeguards
Duties include:
Oversee activities and offer services at the pool area to shut out accidents and provide aid to swimmers as well as customers.
- Come up with a high level of customer service while making sure of a fun, safe, and welcoming environment.
- Ensure guests' safety by guarding designated areas and protecting weak or distressed swimmers if things get bad.
- Communicate effectively, keep the standards of safety, and respond to situations decisively, intelligently, and quickly according to the practiced emergency action plan.
- Support various assigned tasks such as cleaning together with lifting objects and guest check-in.
- Perform day-to-day maintenance functions of cleaning building(s), equipment, grounds, restrooms, etc.
- Manage chlorine content and pH value of water with water testing kit and logs information properly.
- Report unsafe equipment, facility, chemical, etc., as soon as possible and report to management if such thing occurs.
Minimum qualifications and required certifications:
Candidates must be at least 16 years old, complete a swimming exam, and receive or possess appropriate lifeguard qualifications within two weeks of hire.
Candidates must have a current or be able to get the following certifications within two weeks of hire:
- Red Cross Lifeguard Certification or equivalent
- Red Cross CPR Certification or equivalent
- Current Red Cross Standard First Aid Certification or equivalent.
Interested candidates can apply by clicking this link: https://tx-galveston.civicplushrms.com/Careers/JobDetail.aspx?enc=QPQDKqwXNuJybHyCBjvzpxicg3l8kBGl5syxMgfpadLCyLFceuI4fpEBC6WbR2XK.
For more info, contact Danielle Clevalle in the Human Resources Department at 409-797-3650.
This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.