Galveston, TX

City of Galveston is hiring lifeguards

Jason Martinez
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYvnt_0adcs0dt00
Jermaine Ulinwa/Pexels
GALVESTON, TX — The City of Galveston is looking for part-time lifeguards. The rate of pay is $10.00/hour.

Duties include:

Oversee activities and offer services at the pool area to shut out accidents and provide aid to swimmers as well as customers.

  • Come up with a high level of customer service while making sure of a fun, safe, and welcoming environment.
  • Ensure guests' safety by guarding designated areas and protecting weak or distressed swimmers if things get bad.
  • Communicate effectively, keep the standards of safety, and respond to situations decisively, intelligently, and quickly according to the practiced emergency action plan.
  • Support various assigned tasks such as cleaning together with lifting objects and guest check-in.
  • Perform day-to-day maintenance functions of cleaning building(s), equipment, grounds, restrooms, etc.
  • Manage chlorine content and pH value of water with water testing kit and logs information properly.
  • Report unsafe equipment, facility, chemical, etc., as soon as possible and report to management if such thing occurs.

Minimum qualifications and required certifications:

Candidates must be at least 16 years old, complete a swimming exam, and receive or possess appropriate lifeguard qualifications within two weeks of hire.

Candidates must have a current or be able to get the following certifications within two weeks of hire:

  1. Red Cross Lifeguard Certification or equivalent
  2. Red Cross CPR Certification or equivalent
  3. Current Red Cross Standard First Aid Certification or equivalent.

Interested candidates can apply by clicking this link: https://tx-galveston.civicplushrms.com/Careers/JobDetail.aspx?enc=QPQDKqwXNuJybHyCBjvzpxicg3l8kBGl5syxMgfpadLCyLFceuI4fpEBC6WbR2XK.

For more info, contact Danielle Clevalle in the Human Resources Department at 409-797-3650.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Houston, TX
