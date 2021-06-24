How meme stars of the early internet are striking it rich with NFTs

Adult Swim’s calling card is its bumps, short clips that appear during commercial breaks from its twisted cartoons and sketch shows. While some of the bumps simply advertise for shows, others feature ephemera like hot takes on current events, responses to fan tweets, or stock images with a hidden AS logo in the background. Some of them are fittingly bizarre, but backing music is what pushes Adult Swim’s bumps over the top: In the late 2000s, the network gained a reputation for soundtracking them with instrumentals by producers like Flying Lotus, Thelonious Martin, and Madlib. The aesthetic caught on and quickly, and now TikTok users are putting their own spin on the format.