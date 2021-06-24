Cancel
NFL

He's back! Packers' David Bakhtiari once again chugs beer at Bucks game

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQ1Fd_0adcrYMJ00

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is at it again at the Milwaukee Bucks game Wednesday: chugging a full beer and getting Bucks fans fired up!

On the jumbo-tron during the game, Bakhtiari showed up downing a brew in the bleachers with fellow fans, and then turning to the crowd and sharing in the excitement as the Bucks face off against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Confernce Finals.

"Let's go! Let's go!" Bakhtiari yelled to the camera.

If you are confused, the tradition goes back to the Bucks playoff game against the Toronto Raptors in 2019 . Bakhtiari and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided beforehand to use their time on the jumbo-tron to get fans pumped for the game: they would each chug a beer for all to see.

Bakhtiari took it to the next level after he downed two full beers in a matter of seconds. The camera then tossed to Rodgers, who drank a good amount but didn't finish the brew.

Unlike that playoff game, Rodgers has not been spotted (at least yet) during the Bucks v. Hawks game. The quarterback does own a small portion of the basketball team.

