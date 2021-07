As of Wednesday, June 30, 2021, this year is officially one-half over. It has been a little different than last year, in that we have been able to go places and do things at least a little more than we did in 2020. Some places still request that we wear a mask to enter and other places do not, leaving the choice up to us. I still wear one to the grocery store if it’s crowded, otherwise not so much. This past Sunday at church, I noticed that even the usual two or three that had been wearing a mask to church were no longer wearing them, and, while mine was in my purse, I didn’t put it on.