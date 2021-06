The absence of more than 200 millionaires, from Michael Jordan to Facebook number 2 Sheryl Sandberg, allows us to measure the difficulty of joining the club of the 400 richest Americans, whose composition has just been unveiled by Forbes magazine . But also to appreciate at its fair value the shattering entry of MacKenzie Bezos, in 15th place in a ranking still dominated by her ex-husband, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.