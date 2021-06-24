Cancel
Video Games

‘Werewolves Within’ Kills Good Humor with Cliché

By Michael Atkinson
Village Voice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first blush, you shouldn’t care that the new comedy-horror indie Werewolves Within is based on a VR video game, and is produced by the French gaming company Ubisoft. The film freely launches into a precision-timed farce mode, in which a guileless replacement Forest Service ranger (Sam Richardson) arrives in an intensely conflicted but super-cute Vermont town, which has been simultaneously invaded by a fracking company, a subpopulation of wealthy urban forever-tourists, and, apparently, a lycanthrope.

