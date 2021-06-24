Cancel
Flavoring can change how the brain responds to nicotine e-cigarettes

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlavoring can change how the brain responds to e-cigarette aerosols that contain nicotine, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers. Andrea Hobkirk and her team used functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to understand how the brain's reward areas react to e-cigarette aerosol with and without flavor. There are nearly...

www.news-medical.net
Health
Los Angeles, CA

'Ice' flavored e-cig use may be linked to nicotine dependence among the young

The use of 'ice' flavored e-cigarettes may be common and positively associated with conventional smoking and nicotine dependence among young adults, suggests research published online in the journal Tobacco Control. And it's unclear where these' hybrid' vapes, combining fruit/sweet and cooling flavors, fit into current or future regulatory frameworks, which...
TheStreet

As FDA Considers Cutting Nicotine In Cigarettes, Demeetra AgBio Announces It Can Produce Harm-Reduced Tobacco Products Through Gene Editing

Precision gene editing in tobacco is being applied to harm-reduced nicotine product manufacturing. LEXINGTON, Ky., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the FDA's confirmation it is considering a global reduction on nicotine in cigarettes to non- addictive levels, Demeetra AgBio, Inc., a pre-clinical therapeutics development, agbio, and genetic engineering company, announced today that its proprietary gene editing platform, Cas-CLOVER™ can be used to produce harm-reduced tobacco products and therapeutic cannabinoids in a feature with CRISPR Medicine News.
Cancer

New national regulations setting maximum nicotine level for e-cigarettes will reduce youth vaping

Additional draft restrictions on e-cigarette flavours necessary and should be strengthened following consultations. OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - New national regulations announced today setting a maximum nicotine concentration of 20 mg/ml for e-cigarettes represent an essential measure to help protect youth from becoming addicted to nicotine. These regulations adopted in final form will take effect July 8, 2021. The Canadian Cancer Society applauds Minister of Health Patty Hajdu for these important regulations.
Health

How is it possible to vape without nicotine ?

To stop smoking is the wish of every smoker, to do this, many of them have chosen the electronic cigarette, and this, for its many advantages, because it allows to decrease the dependence on tobacco, little by little without damaging its health. The possibility of vaping without nicotine. Many people...
Health

Journal retracts study claiming e-cigarettes kill 650,000 people a year

As our report on vaping showed, Minnesotans, especially the youth are heavily misinformed about the risks associated with e-cigarettes and other vaping products. In 2020, only 18.2 percent of Minnesota youths said they considered e-cigarettes to be less harmful than regular cigarettes, down from 35.2 percent of respondents in 2017.
Public Health

An Educational Intervention Can Help Vapers Use Their E-Cigarettes to Quit Smoking, Moffitt Study Finds

Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — E-cigarettes spark many concerns, especially when it comes to youth vaping. However, emerging evidence suggests that e-cigarettes can be a helpful tool in smoking cessation. Researchers in Moffitt Cancer Center’s Tobacco Research and Intervention Program wanted to build upon this evidence by testing whether they could help dual users, people who use both combustible cigarettes and e-cigarettes, quit smoking. In a new article published in The Lancet Public Health, they report results from a first-of-its kind nationwide study evaluating a targeted intervention aimed at transforming dual users’ e-cigarettes from a product that might maintain smoking into a tool that can be used to aid smoking cessation.
Economy

How Kings Premium Hemp is Changing the Way People Smoke Cigarettes

Despite the fact that marketing companies are essentially prohibited from portraying cigarettes in a cool or alluring manner, still, the idea of smoking is often hallowed in movies and TV, branding characters, heroes and sometimes villains as our favorites. While there is just something undeniably cool about the look of smoking cigarettes, today in 2021, we now know how grave the repercussions of smoking can be and therefore oppose the idea of tobacco cigarettes. These days, one in five deaths in America are correlated to the negative impact of tobacco. With the evolution of a cigarette’s public profile going from cool to not cool, the notion of smoking too has evolved. From one up-and-coming hemp company comes a new, healthier take on cigarettes— Kings Premium Hemp.
Pharmaceuticals

New Research on E-Cigarette Use Reveals Positive Public Health Trends

The House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy is revisiting the controversial issue of youth vaping. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most contentious issues in public health policy was e-cigarettes and their role in transitioning smokers away from cigarettes. While it’s widely accepted that e-cigarettes are substantially less harmful than combustible cigarettes and have helped millions of smokers quit, the relationship between youth smoking and vaping products has always been a critical concern.
Health

Podcast episode discusses research into flavored e-cigarettes

Penn State Clinical and Translational Science Institute released the latest episode of its Engage Podcast discussing research into e-cigarettes. Andrea Hobkirk, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavior health, discussed her work into how the brain responds to flavored e-cigarettes compared to unflavored. Penn State Clinical and Translational Science Institute invested...
Health

How to Use Electronic Cigarettes to Quit Smoking

Humans have been smoking for thousands of years. Tobacco, as well as hallucinogenic drugs, were smoked in the Americas starting around 5000 BC and tobacco has been cultivated ever since. We all know that cigarette smoking is dangerous, but it is also very addictive. With over 5000 chemicals produced through the burning of tobacco, many of which are carcinogenic, it’s important to find effective ways of quitting.
Pharmaceuticals

Are e-cigarettes a gateway to cigarettes? Rising popularity of ‘ice’ flavoured vape juice is driving people to nicotine addiction, study warns

E-cigarettes are often considered a good option for people trying to wean themselves from tobacco. But a new study from researchers at the University of Southern California suggests that a certain type of e-cigarette can do the complete opposite. The researchers found that the use of ‘ice’ flavored e-cigarettes was...
Science

Current E-Cigarette Science, with Kevin Walton, PhD

The National Institutes of Health expert and research joins to discuss the evolving understanding of vaping devices and effects. E-cigarette devices are among the most divisive products introduced in the United States this century. Their potential—fluctuating between a safe alternative to combustible cigarettes, and an altogether more harmful product than...
Public Health

Are e-cigarettes actually helpful for smoking cessation?

New research published in The Lancet Public Health reports on a study that looked at interventions targeting e-cigarettes. The study considered how dual users (who smoke both e-cigarettes and tobacco cigarettes) could use e-cigarettes to aid in smoking cessation. Almost 41% of the approximately 8 million adults in the U.S. using e-cigarettes are dual users; the study aimed to analyze the impact of e-cigarette use on people who begin using e-cigarettes as a way to wean off of smoking tobacco cigarettes.
FDA

FDA Intends to Ban Menthol Cigarettes and Flavored Cigars [Video]

(BPT) - Menthol cigarettes, along with all flavored cigars, are a real concern when it comes to combating the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S. So much so that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is committing to issuing new regulations to ban menthol in cigarettes and ban all flavors in cigars. With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations, and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products. These actions represent powerful, science-based approaches that the FDA believes will launch us on a trajectory toward ending tobacco-related disease and death in the U.S. For more information, visit fda.gov/tobacco. To make a plan to quit smoking, visit smokefree.gov.
Health

FDA Partial Ban on E-Cigarettes Led to ‘Unacceptable’ Youth Use

The FDA’s allowance of certain kid-friendly e-cigarette flavors to remain on the shelves has had “negative unintended consequences” for children, acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said Wednesday. Survey results show youth vaping was lower overall in 2020 compared to 2019, but use of flavored disposable e-cigarettes rose substantially. Those products were...
TheStreet

North Carolina Settlement Shows Why FDA Must Reject Juul's Application To Continue Selling Menthol-Flavored And High-Nicotine E-Cigarettes

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The settlement of North Carolina's lawsuit against Juul announced today underscores Juul's culpability in causing the epidemic of youth e-cigarette use and addiction in the United States and the responsibility of the FDA to deny Juul's application to continue selling products that put our kids at risk. This settlement highlights the role that Juul's flavored products, including menthol-flavored products, and its high-nicotine products played in creating and now sustaining the youth e-cigarette epidemic.
Kids

Teen vaping still a big problem despite a decline in e-cigarette use

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — 2020 was a stressful year for students, so it got us wondering if more teens picked up bad habits like vaping while they were stuck at home. Here's a look at some of the numbers from the FDA and CDC from the 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey, showing some really promising results.
The Independent

Blood pressure pills recalled over cancer risk

Common drugs used to treat high blood pressure have been recalled by the UK’s medicines agency after being contaminated with an impurity that can increase the risk of cancer. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) stressed that they are recalling batches of the drugs from pharmacies and suppliers rather than patients and that there is no evidence they have caused harm, although investigations are ongoing. The recall affects 31 batches of drugs containing Irbesartan and 2 containing Losartan, medicines which are used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease in adults who...