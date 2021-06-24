Flavoring can change how the brain responds to nicotine e-cigarettes

Despite the fact that marketing companies are essentially prohibited from portraying cigarettes in a cool or alluring manner, still, the idea of smoking is often hallowed in movies and TV, branding characters, heroes and sometimes villains as our favorites. While there is just something undeniably cool about the look of smoking cigarettes, today in 2021, we now know how grave the repercussions of smoking can be and therefore oppose the idea of tobacco cigarettes. These days, one in five deaths in America are correlated to the negative impact of tobacco. With the evolution of a cigarette’s public profile going from cool to not cool, the notion of smoking too has evolved. From one up-and-coming hemp company comes a new, healthier take on cigarettes— Kings Premium Hemp.